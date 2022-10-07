Community Bank N.A. Sells 28,105 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Community Bank N.A. cut its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,105 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 167,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 480,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,935,000 after purchasing an additional 125,522 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.96. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

