Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHCT stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $30.38 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

