Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust to $39.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,645,000 after acquiring an additional 25,066 shares during the period. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 315,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,905,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,076,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,879,000 after acquiring an additional 233,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 94,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.
Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.