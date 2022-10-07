Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 2.5% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 242,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,827,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,163 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 974,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 256,007 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 413,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 469,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 247,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

