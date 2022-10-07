Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Trading 2.5% Higher

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84. 242,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,827,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bradesco Corretora cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Further Reading
