Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Raised by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,519 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $7,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day moving average is $34.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

