ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.84

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.04, with a volume of 148 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $894.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ConnectOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.80 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 38.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConnectOne Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,019.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,184,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,375 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,953,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 608,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,869,000 after buying an additional 245,553 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 80.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,847,000 after buying an additional 193,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,067,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,173,000 after buying an additional 93,377 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

