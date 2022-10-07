ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.55. Approximately 75,136 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,942,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $155.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 12,028 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 16,396 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $69,728,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares during the period. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 11.5% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

