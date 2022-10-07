Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.72

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.72 per share on Friday, November 18th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of STZ.B traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.71. The company had a trading volume of 273 shares, compared to its average volume of 118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.15. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $107.51 and a 52 week high of $211.39. The company has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.