Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.20-11.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.60 EPS.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.6 %

Constellation Brands stock traded down $6.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.36. 11,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,097. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $272.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.00.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock worth $393,239,506. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 19.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $320,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

