CONTRACOIN Price Reaches $0.0362 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 5% against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $1.80 million and $63,674.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003309 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010890 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009382 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,716,030 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. CONTRACOIN has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 49,716,030.5 in circulation. The last known price of CONTRACOIN is 0.03890575 USD and is up 60.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $71,402.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.contracoin.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.