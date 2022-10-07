Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.67.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet cut Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.20 to $19.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $8.11 on Friday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $22.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.96 million, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.58 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,856,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 13.0% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 59.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. 49.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

(Get Rating)

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.