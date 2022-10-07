Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) PT Lowered to $5.00 at B. Riley

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $5.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CORZ. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Compass Point began coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 6.45.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

Core Scientific Stock Down 2.5 %

CORZ opened at 1.53 on Friday. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of 1.26 and a 52 week high of 14.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Institutional Trading of Core Scientific

Core Scientific Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $10,251,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Core Scientific by 445.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,198,000 after buying an additional 3,397,173 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at $4,341,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.