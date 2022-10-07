Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Shares Gap Down to $12.91

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $12.91, but opened at $12.38. Corsair Gaming shares last traded at $12.36, with a volume of 567 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSR. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.22.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.62.

Corsair Gaming ( NASDAQ:CRSR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $283.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. Corsair Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was down 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 429.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 1,179.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 17.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

