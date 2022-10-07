Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $251.64

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.64 ($3.04) and traded as low as GBX 204.40 ($2.47). Countryside Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 205.40 ($2.48), with a volume of 4,318,237 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.80 ($4.53).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 250.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 254.87.

In other news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($197,670.25).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

