Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives $83.26 Average PT from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.26.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $534,498.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,700,538.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,583,602. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 139.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Coupa Software by 56.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $63.55 on Friday. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $259.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $72.96.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

