Covesting 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $173,229.00 (COV)

Covesting (COV) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Covesting token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and approximately $173,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Covesting Token Profile

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 tokens. The Reddit community for Covesting is https://reddit.com/r/covestingofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting.

Covesting Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covesting (COV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Covesting has a current supply of 18,767,851.21152613 with 16,787,851.21152613 in circulation. The last known price of Covesting is 0.22800778 USD and is down -1.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $143,963.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://covesting.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

