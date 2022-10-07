Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €32.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been given a €32.00 ($32.65) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on 1COV. Credit Suisse Group set a €31.00 ($31.63) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, September 30th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV stock traded down €0.21 ($0.21) on Friday, hitting €31.32 ($31.96). The company had a trading volume of 1,079,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.34. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($28.26) and a twelve month high of €59.30 ($60.51). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €31.02 and a 200-day moving average price of €36.76.

Covestro Company Profile

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

