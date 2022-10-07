CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Down 0.8 %

LON CYN opened at GBX 184.58 ($2.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.46 million and a P/E ratio of 310.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52-week low of GBX 142.10 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.08 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.

Get CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income alerts:

About CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

City Natural Resources High Yield Trust plc is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by CQS Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the mining and resources sectors. For its fixed income portion, it primarily invests in mining, resource and industrial fixed interest securities such as preference shares, loan stocks and corporate bonds.

Receive News & Ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.