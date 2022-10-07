CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (CYN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 27th

CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income plc (LON:CYN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income Trading Down 0.8 %
LON CYN opened at GBX 184.58 ($2.23) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £123.46 million and a P/E ratio of 310.00. CQS Natural Resources Growth and Income has a 52-week low of GBX 142.10 ($1.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 232.08 ($2.80). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 187.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.25.
