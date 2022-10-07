Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.05.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Credicorp Price Performance
NYSE:BAP opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11.
Credicorp Company Profile
Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.
