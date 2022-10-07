Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $161.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Credicorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $151.32 to $142.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

NYSE:BAP opened at $129.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.23. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.87. Credicorp has a 52-week low of $108.05 and a 52-week high of $182.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 36.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Credicorp by 11.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 23.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

