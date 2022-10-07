Critical Contrast: Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA) & ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY)

Troika Media Group (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) and ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Troika Media Group and ITV’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Troika Media Group $116.41 million 0.17 -$38.69 million ($0.76) -0.40 ITV $3.57 billion 0.74 $365.94 million N/A N/A

ITV has higher revenue and earnings than Troika Media Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

16.5% of Troika Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Troika Media Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of ITV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Troika Media Group has a beta of 3.41, suggesting that its stock price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITV has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Troika Media Group and ITV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Troika Media Group -33.24% -219.10% -29.42% ITV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Troika Media Group and ITV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Troika Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ITV 2 3 2 0 2.00

ITV has a consensus price target of $76.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1,070.48%. Given ITV’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ITV is more favorable than Troika Media Group.

Summary

ITV beats Troika Media Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc., a professional services company, provides consulting and solution services worldwide. It offers brand building and activation, marketing innovation and enterprise technology, and performance and customer acquisition; and internal and external creative, technical or media-based resources, third party advertising technology solutions, proprietary business intelligence systems, data delivery systems, and other key services. In addition, it provides consumer engagement tactics, digital and offline ecosystems, and customer acquisition methods. It serves consumer products and services, entertainment and media, sports and betting, financial and professional services, education, and esports and gaming sectors. The company was formerly known as M2 nGage Group, Inc. and changed its name to Troika Media Group, Inc. in July 2017. Troika Media Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services. It also delivers content through linear television broadcasting, as well as on the ITV Hub, catch up services on pay platforms, and through direct content deals. In addition, this segment offers online advertising, HD digital channel on pay platform, and ITV Choice subscription services, as well as licenses DTT Multiplex A. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include drama, entertainment, and factual entertainment for its own channels and other broadcasters. It also operates as an unscripted independent producer of content in the United States; and produces content for local broadcasters and international OTT platforms in Australia, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Finland, and Denmark. In addition, this segment engages in formats and distribution ITV's finished programmes, and formats and third-party content internationally, as well as finances productions. The company also engages in the development of platform, broadband, transactional, and mobile services; operation of digital television channels; operation of Freeview Multiplex A; rights ownership and distribution of television programs and films; and scheduling and commissioning of television programs. ITV plc was founded in 1955 is based in London, the United Kingdom.

