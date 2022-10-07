Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of Crown worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,049 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $781,469,000 after purchasing an additional 16,457 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,073,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $259,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,008,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,181,000 after purchasing an additional 235,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.68. 23,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,774,172. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Crown from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.70.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

