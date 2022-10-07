Crucible Acquisition (NYSE:CRU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.95. Crucible Acquisition shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 2,494 shares changing hands.

Crucible Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crucible Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,076,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,195 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,572 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,172,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $826,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crucible Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $815,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Crucible Acquisition Company Profile

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

