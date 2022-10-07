CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lifted by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after buying an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered shares of CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.36 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.47%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

