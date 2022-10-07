CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Lifted by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up about 8.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in CSX by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.13.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.77. 14,486,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,202,771. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.35 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.