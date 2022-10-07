CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

