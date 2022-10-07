CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.
CSX has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
CSX Trading Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.23. CSX has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $32.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded CSX from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.13.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
