Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Cummins by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Cummins by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded down $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.86. 2,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,406. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,660.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

