Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.43 and last traded at C$18.40. Approximately 2,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.34.

Currency Exchange International Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The company has a market cap of C$122.89 million and a P/E ratio of 9.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.81.

About Currency Exchange International

(Get Rating)

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.