Cypress Capital Group Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 10,542 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 503,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,896,000 after acquiring an additional 72,935 shares during the period. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $482,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM stock opened at $173.72 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average of $184.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

