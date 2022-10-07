Cypress Capital Group Buys Shares of 8,036 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4,175.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $92.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.80.

Shares of LYB opened at $80.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.68. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.24.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.22. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

