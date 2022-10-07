Cypress Capital Group Has $332,000 Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,496 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Expedia Group by 144.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $195.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Expedia Group to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.58.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.70 and a twelve month high of $217.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.53. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,543.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.