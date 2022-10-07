Cypress Capital Group Has $409,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Equinix were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,383,000 after buying an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,377,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,988,106,000 after buying an additional 430,704 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,930,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,848,034,000 after acquiring an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 180.6% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 261,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,811,000 after acquiring an additional 168,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 3.6 %

EQIX stock opened at $557.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $649.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $673.46. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $555.38 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.39%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 377 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $245,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total value of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,274,232.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on EQIX. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $875.00 to $765.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.06.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

