Cypress Capital Group Has $469,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cypress Capital Group lowered its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.73 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

