Cypress Capital Group Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cypress Capital Group cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $79.35 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $116.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $96.77.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

