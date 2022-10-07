Cypress Capital Group Sells 2,993 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,993 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,211 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Comcast by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 38.4% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

