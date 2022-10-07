Cypress Capital Group Sells 3,273 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Cypress Capital Group decreased its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Textron were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $62.63 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.11 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Textron’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Textron to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen set a $86.00 price target on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

