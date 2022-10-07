Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Trading Up 1.6%

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 7,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.72.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

