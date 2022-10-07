Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,154 shares trading hands.
Dada Nexus Trading Down 5.7 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.95.
Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Dada Nexus Company Profile
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
