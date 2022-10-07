Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Gap Down to $5.40

Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.40, but opened at $5.17. Dada Nexus shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 2,154 shares trading hands.

Dada Nexus Trading Down 5.7 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $223.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 1st quarter worth about $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after buying an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Dada Nexus by 17,462.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 586,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 583,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

