DEAPcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.06 Million (DEP)

DEAPcoin (DEP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One DEAPcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $41.87 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin Token Profile

DEAPcoin’s launch date was August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,007,829,432 tokens. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @playmining_sg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPcoin (DEP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEAPcoin has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 7,231,239,464.186971 in circulation. The last known price of DEAPcoin is 0.00583646 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $1,794,266.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dea.sg/.”

