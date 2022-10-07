Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) CEO Sells $1,040,292.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) CEO David Powers sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.24, for a total value of $1,040,292.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 97,672 shares in the company, valued at $30,790,121.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Powers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $340.43 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $212.93 and a twelve month high of $448.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.12.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 11,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,102 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $378.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.10.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

