Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by First Merchants Corp

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DE stock opened at $355.47 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $357.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

