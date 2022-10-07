DekBox (DEK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $130,815.00

DekBox (DEK) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, DekBox has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. DekBox has a market capitalization of $130,815.00 and $20,040.00 worth of DekBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DekBox token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00045791 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000606 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.01623335 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00032000 BTC.

About DekBox

DekBox (DEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 28th, 2021. DekBox’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official website for DekBox is www.dekbox.finance. The Reddit community for DekBox is https://reddit.com/r/dekbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DekBox’s official Twitter account is @dekbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DekBox is medium.com/@dekboxofficial.

DekBox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DekBox (DEK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DekBox has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DekBox is 0.00162604 USD and is up 10.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $23,368.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.dekbox.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DekBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DekBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DekBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

