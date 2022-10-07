Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Delcath Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

DCTH stock opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Delcath Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 797.19% and a negative return on equity of 465.64%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerard J. Michel purchased 62,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $249,999.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,864 shares in the company, valued at $500,938.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $559,000. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Further Reading

