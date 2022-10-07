Demodyfi (DMOD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $12,425.00

Demodyfi (DMOD) traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Demodyfi has a market capitalization of $37,017.78 and approximately $12,425.00 worth of Demodyfi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Demodyfi token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Demodyfi has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003254 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010877 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Demodyfi Token Profile

Demodyfi’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Demodyfi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,584,000 tokens. The official website for Demodyfi is www.demodyfi.com. Demodyfi’s official Twitter account is @demodyfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Demodyfi is demodyfi.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Demodyfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Demodyfi (DMOD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Demodyfi has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Demodyfi is 0.00488104 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.demodyfi.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Demodyfi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Demodyfi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Demodyfi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

