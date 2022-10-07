Dent 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.50 Million (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, Dent has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $92.34 million and $6.50 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Dent

Dent was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com.

Dent Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent (DENT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Dent has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 99,007,791,202.73587 in circulation. The last known price of Dent is 0.00092763 USD and is down -1.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $5,745,953.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.dentwireless.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

