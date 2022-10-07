DEUS Finance Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.09 Million (DEUS)

DEUS Finance (DEUS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. DEUS Finance has a total market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $65,956.00 worth of DEUS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEUS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $40.18 or 0.00205339 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DEUS Finance has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEUS Finance Profile

DEUS Finance launched on September 28th, 2021. DEUS Finance’s total supply is 26,844 tokens. DEUS Finance’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEUS Finance’s official Twitter account is @deusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEUS Finance’s official website is deus.finance.

Buying and Selling DEUS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “DEUS Finance (DEUS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DEUS Finance has a current supply of 0. The last known price of DEUS Finance is 42.97175937 USD and is up 3.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $77,763.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://deus.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEUS Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEUS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEUS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

