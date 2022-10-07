Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €146.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SAE. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($96.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Shop Apotheke Europe alerts:

Shop Apotheke Europe Trading Down 1.3 %

ETR SAE opened at €42.70 ($43.57) on Tuesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 12 month low of €39.14 ($39.94) and a 12 month high of €165.70 ($169.08). The stock has a market cap of $772.66 million and a P/E ratio of -10.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €63.76 and its 200-day moving average price is €78.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shop Apotheke Europe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.