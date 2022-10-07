Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Price Target to €62.00

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €62.00 ($63.27) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €73.00 ($74.49) to €75.00 ($76.53) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Shares of KNRRY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $27.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.35.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

