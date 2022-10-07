Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target to SEK 200

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 220 to SEK 200 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Sandvik AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 230 to SEK 215 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $226.29.

Shares of SDVKY stock opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. Sandvik AB has a 1-year low of $12.81 and a 1-year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Sandvik AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SDVKY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.669 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Sandvik AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.94%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,565,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,749 shares in the last quarter.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, rock processing, manufacturing and machining, and materials technology in Sweden and internationally. The company offers mining and rock solutions, including drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, rock drills and other tools, and parts and services, as well as digital and sustainability solutions; and rock processing applications, which include crushing, screening, feeding, breaking, demolition, and recycling.

