Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Target Price to £135

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £138.20 ($166.99) to £135 ($163.12) in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group set a £138 ($166.75) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £129 ($155.87) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank set a £138 ($166.75) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £128 ($154.66) to £136 ($164.33) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £144.60 ($174.72).

LON FLTR opened at £104.80 ($126.63) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of £100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9,065.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.18. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 7,340 ($88.69) and a 12-month high of £146.85 ($177.44). The firm has a market cap of £18.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

