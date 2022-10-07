Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DLAKY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.50 ($9.69) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €7.25 ($7.40) to €7.80 ($7.96) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €8.00 ($8.16) to €7.50 ($7.65) in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa to a reduce rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.28.

Deutsche Lufthansa Stock Down 1.3 %

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $5.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Featured Stories

