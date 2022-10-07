DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $95.21, but opened at $100.63. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. DexCom shares last traded at $102.22, with a volume of 106,272 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research cut their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DexCom from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.16.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DexCom Trading Up 7.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 33.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 91 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.11, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Articles

